All SaddleBrooke residents are welcome to join the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) at any time. If you would like to try a class first before joining, you may attend one full monthly session of Introductory Novice classes for FREE. If you would like to continue, you are strongly encouraged to join our club. Club dues are just $20 per year and membership provides many benefits. For example, taking all classes at any level for FREE, select events for FREE and also discounts on monthly dance parties. If you are still undecided about joining after your free month of classes, the cost would then be $5 per attendee per Introductory Novice class.

Introductory Classes in August

Introductory classes are specifically designed for those who have never danced before, or those looking for a refresher on the basics of ballroom dance. In August, the Introductory classes will be Rumba and Foxtrot. The Rumba originated in Cuba by Afro-Cuban workers in the poor neighborhoods of Havana and Matanzas. It is a slower dance with more rhythmic hip motion and expressive connection between partners. (Fun fact: The word “rumba” also means “party”!).

The Foxtrot was originated by the vaudeville actor, Harry Fox, around 1914. He developed the style using trotting steps to ragtime music. It uses long walking steps and short quick steps where the dancers seem to glide across the floor.

Ann and Dale Pizzitola, our resident professional dance instructors, will teach both dances. Their teaching style includes step-by-step demonstration, reinforced by the use of easy to learn patterns and personal observation and instruction. There is no pressure, you just need a desire to learn and have fun. Rumba will be taught on Wednesday, August 5 and Foxtrot on Wednesday, August 12. Both classes start at 5:30 p.m. in the Mariposa Room at DesertView. There will also be a review session on Wednesday, August 26, also at 5:30 p.m. in the Mariposa Room.

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To register, send an email to countmein@sbballroomdance.com with your name and the classes you wish to attend. Schedules can change, so be sure to register so that you have the most up-to-date information on time and location.

Level Two & Level Three Classes for August

Texas Two Step will be taught by Sheila Honey and Brian Hand. Classes are held on Sunday afternoons and Tuesday evenings. Classes will begin on Sunday, August 2, 3 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom. Level two and three classes are FREE for club members, however, registration is required, so please sign up online.

So, beat the heat, dance to some great music and have fun. Remember, SaddleBrooke Dance Club is where the learning continues and the fun never ends!