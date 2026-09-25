Summer is ending. But the Computer Club classes for the fall season are just beginning to be scheduled. Limited classes were scheduled for the summer, but now that Fall is upon us, we will ramp up the offerings. The Computer Club will once again offer an interesting class schedule, with a focus on Apple products, PC products/applications, Tech Talks, and the Tech Café/Support sessions. Here are some of the classes offered:

Apple Maps for iOS

Apple Passwords

Windows/ Android Tech Help Clinic

Apple Tech Help Clinic

Apple Passwords & Security for Macs

Basics of photo editing using Paint.net

Join us on Monday, October 5 for our Tech Talk at 1 p.m. for the fall class preview in the DesertView Theater. The first Tech Talk will be a preview given by the instructors of the various classes being offered this year.

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Visit the club website for up-to-date schedules and registration for these and other classes. Be sure to mark your calendars for Monday, October 5 at 1 p.m., the first “Tech Talk” that will introduce the classes that will be offered during the coming season.

For more information, visit saddlebrookecc.org.