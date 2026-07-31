July 1 of each year marks the start of a new calendar for Rotary International, a global service organization of more than 1.2 million members in 200 countries around the world. SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club focuses our service and community investment mission on the Copper Corridor region and supporting organizations and families within this high need area. The club had a remarkable year in terms of our service projects and community investment. Our "Year in Numbers" is the compilation of service work and financial support our club and its members have provided to organizations like the Tri Community Food Bank, Mammoth San Manuel Unified School District, the Golden Goose, Little Free Library and many more.

The mission of Rotary International is "Service Above Self." Just one example where SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club is making an impact is our school snack program with the Mammoth San Manuel Unified School District to combat food insecurity and improve student learning and outcomes.

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SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hacienda building at SaddleBrooke Ranch. Learn more at saddlebrookesunriserotary.org.