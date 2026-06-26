The Ride of Silence is an annual cycling event that honors bicyclists who have been killed or injured on public roadways. It also raises awareness for bicyclists' legal right to share the road. Thousands of riders participate each year across hundreds of locations.

This year’s Ride of Silence took place globally on Wednesday, May 20. Paul and Sue Frederickson led our CycleMasters group of 37 riders plus two who rode behind in a clearly marked golf cart. The group was escorted by the SaddleBrooke One Patrol to further ensure safety.

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Paul read a statement honoring the CycleMasters who have been killed or injured while bicycling and also prior club members who have passed on.

Unfortunately, there are many accidents involving bicyclists. Whether you are driving a car, truck or golf cart, keep your eyes open for bicyclists.