Do you enjoy learning new “stuff”? If so, SaddleBrooke Lifelong Learning is your ticket to a range of exciting courses this coming fall!

New courses include:

“The First Renegades of Rock and Roll” by David Jarvis. David will cover the origins and predecessors of Rock and Roll, which date back to the 1920’s. Sign up and learn a whole lot that you didn’t know about the music of our youth.

“The Tragedy of MacBeth”, will cover Shakespeare’s great tragedy, using a text that has both the Elizabethan version and a modern English translation side by side. The instructor Larry Linderman will bring the play to life, from the three witches stirring a cauldron to MacBeth’s final downfall.

“Nuclear Accidents, Nuclear Future” by George Kalman. If you want to get a better understanding of the how nuclear power works, what problems led to the serious accidents at Chernobyl, Three mile Island and Fukushima, and what the future of nuclear power may look like, this course is for you!

“Politics and Culture” by Douglas Wolf. For political junkies, this course will provide an understanding of campaign techniques and messaging. Doug will bring his experience as a four time successful candidate for the Pinal County Assessor office to the course.

“History and Applications of Chemical Engineering” by Michael Leesley. This course will help you understand what chemical engineering is, and what goes into the design and operation of safe, non-polluting, efficient and profitable plants that make products that we all use. No technical background is needed.

“Think you Know Everything about your Cat or Dog?” by Louise Grabel. If you have a dog or cat, or are thinking about getting one, this course will provide new insights into the selection and care of your pet. Topics include pet costs, animal personalities, fleas, pet food, and vet care.

“Einstein and the Quantum” by Lockwood Carlson. This three session course will cover the history of the development of quantum theory, from Einstein’s contributions to those of the other major players, and where the theory stands today.

“The Final Frontier: Our Future as a Space-Faring Civilization by Christopher Churchill". If you want a view of where humanity may be going beyond Earth, this course will whet your appetite.

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Back by popular demand are several “repeat” courses for those who missed out on them earlier. These include “Introduction to Gemology” by Gloria Quigg, “Major Gods, Goddesses and Legends in Greek Mythology” by Fran Berman, “The History of Modern Jazz Part One” by Randy Greene, “Aging and Ageism” by Marv Goldberg and “Hope is Not a Plan” by Tom Leach.

To take courses, you must be a lifetime subscriber to SaddleBrooke Lifelong Learning. You can become a lifetime subscriber for $25 at sbll.org. Per course fees will be $15 for three week courses and $20 for four, five and six week courses. If you’re already a subscriber, watch your email for notices about fall enrollments. Enrollment will start in early September.