Members of the Brit Club were treated to a truly special evening on Saturday, April 13, as 17 members gathered at Nonna Maria’s in Oracle for a private pizza-making experience filled with laughter, learning, and delicious food.

What made the evening especially memorable was that the restaurant is normally closed on Mondays. Frank, the chef and owner, graciously opened Nonna Maria’s exclusively for the club, creating an intimate and welcoming atmosphere for the event.

Originally from Sicily, Chef Frank brought authentic Italian passion and expertise to the evening — and as everyone quickly discovered, he truly knows his pizza. He entertained the group with fascinating stories about the origins and traditions of pizza in Italy while sharing insights from his own Italian heritage and culinary experience.

Members enjoyed a huge freshly made pizza that was shared by the group while everyone prepared their own personal pizzas to be baked in the restaurant’s ovens. Guests had the option to enjoy their homemade pizzas fresh from the oven at the restaurant or take them home to enjoy later.

The hands-on pizza-making class quickly became the highlight of the evening, with members enthusiastically crafting their pizzas, exchanging ideas and enjoying plenty of laughter along the way. The atmosphere was warm, relaxed and full of camaraderie.

Adding to the fun, Mary Ann organized a lively Italian trivia session that kept everyone smiling and engaged throughout the evening.

To finish the night on a sweet note, guests enjoyed cookies, brownies and candy for dessert while relaxing together after a wonderful meal and memorable experience.

The evening perfectly captured the spirit of friendship, fun and community that makes Brit Club gatherings so enjoyable. A heartfelt thank you goes to Chef Frank and the team at Nonna Maria’s for creating such a unique and unforgettable evening for the club.

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For Membership information contact Eileen Sedgwick by phone at (520) 834-4142 or send an email to esedgwick66@gmail.com.

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport, and is a current Homeowner of either SaddleBrooke HOA-1, SaddleBrooke HOA-2 and SaddleBrooke Ranch. The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 69 members from the following hometowns:

Britain & Other Continents

Cambridge, Derbyshire, Hampshire, Portsmouth, South Yorkshire, Louth, Lincolnshire, Isle of Man, Douglas and Foxdale, Liverpool, Merseyside, Rochester, Kent, London, Manchester, Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey), Wooton, Northhampshire, Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford, Wigan, Lennoxtown, Scotland, Swansea, Glan Conwy, Wales, Limerick, Ireland, Saint St. Marie, Ontario, Canada Loches, France, Germany and Johannesburg, South Africa.

United States of America

Mt. Shasta, California, Chicago, Massachusetts, Billings, Montana, Utah, Staten Island, New York, Pittsburg, San Francisco, Seattle, Spokane, Washington, Leavenworth and Kansas.