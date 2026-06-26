Nestled in the scenic active-adult community of SaddleBrooke, the SaddleBrooke Squares Dance Club has become one of the area’s most vibrant social organizations. Since its founding in 1990’s, the club has brought together residents and visitors who share a love of music, movement and community fellowship. What began as a small gathering of square dance enthusiasts has grown into a well-established organization known throughout southern Arizona for its welcoming atmosphere and energetic events.

The club dances primarily at the “Plus” level of modern square dancing, a style that builds upon mainstream square dance fundamentals while adding more challenging and entertaining calls. Members gather regularly for dances, lessons, parties and special events held in the beautiful SaddleBrooke clubhouses. According to the club, its mission is simple: to promote interest in square dancing and encourage fellowship among its members.

One of the defining characteristics of the SaddleBrooke Squares Dance Club is its strong commitment to teaching and inclusion. The organization welcomes both experienced dancers and complete beginners. The club offers introductory sessions, mainstream lessons and advanced Plus-level instruction designed to help newcomers gain confidence on the dance floor. Lessons are conducted in a supportive environment where experienced dancers help mentor newer participants.

The club’s dances are typically held at venues such as the MountainView Ballroom and the DesertView Theater in SaddleBrooke. Weekly dances provide residents with a consistent opportunity to stay active and socially engaged.

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Health and wellness are another major focus of the club. Modern square dancing combines physical movement, mental concentration, rhythm and teamwork. The SaddleBrooke Squares organization highlights the cardiovascular and cognitive benefits of dancing, emphasizing that participants exercise both mind and body simultaneously. It’s been proven that square dancing can improve coordination, reduce stress and strengthen social connections among participants.

Equally important is the sense of camaraderie the club creates. Square dancing naturally encourages interaction among participants, making it an ideal activity for retirees and active adults seeking new friendships and social engagement. Members often travel together to regional square dance festivals and events throughout Arizona and neighboring states. In 2025, club members attended the annual Yuma Square Dance Festival, joining dancers from across the region for a weekend of music, exercise and fellowship.

Today’s square dancing is far removed from the old-fashioned image many people remember from school gym classes. Modern square dancing incorporates a wide variety of musical styles, including pop, rock, country, gospel and contemporary hits. The SaddleBrooke Squares Dance Club embraces this modern approach, creating an upbeat and entertaining environment that appeals to dancers of many backgrounds and experience levels.

For many, the greatest reward is not simply learning dance calls or mastering choreography, but the friendships built along the way. The laughter, teamwork and shared experiences create a strong sense of belonging that keeps dancers returning year after year. As the club proudly promotes, square dancing truly is “friendship set to music.” For more information, visit saddlebrookesquares.com.