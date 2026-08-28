From the moment you join the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club (SBLDC), you can feel the high-energy teamwork that keeps 170 dancers grooving! Our collective effort ensures smooth, effective workshops for every skill level. Our core team has been crushing it since the club was formed back in 2008, serving as the true backbone and creative geniuses behind 18 years of fun-filled dancing. We owe a massive shoutout to the inspiring dancers who started it all, especially the legendary Dorothy Wood!

We are thrilled to announce Dorothy as our very first SBLDC Rockstar of the Month!

Meet Dorothy Wood

Dorothy has a fascinating background. She grew up in California, earned her MBA from Santa Clara University, and spent most of her career working at Intel and other tech companies. In 2005, she and her husband Gary moved to SaddleBrooke, soon after completing an amazing 10-year journey sailing around the world on their 50-ft sailboat! (Their story is published and available at the SaddleBrooke libraries: “The Voyage of Gigolo”).

Dorothy has worn many hats at SBLDC, including:

Dance Committee Chair (2009-2014)

Board President (2019)

Board Vice President (2018)

Level 3 Program Manager (2016–2022)

Board Member At Large (2014-2015)

Music Committee Chair (2016–Present)

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The Music Committee plays an incredibly important role, carefully selecting and balancing genres and dance levels for all club functions. Dorothy and her committee members do an excellent job selecting music that motivates dancers to move to the beat. They look for songs with both “fit” and “fun factor” when matching up dances. They find and scrutinize dance songs to identify “phrasing,” count-ins, tags, restarts and other musical anomalies. Special thanks to committee members Diana Carbone, Terri Gage, Bertie Litchfield and Linda Weiss.

“I am passionate about this club. I love dancing side by side with friends. It gives me joy!” — Dorothy Wood

Dorothy shares that being a dance team member is deeply gratifying. Her greatest reward is developing the perfect words and approach to help dancers learn their steps to a new dance. She highly encourages newer club members to join the volunteer effort that guides the club. If you are interested but worried you lack the right skills, please know that the team will fully support and guide you.

Join the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club!

Ready to hit the dance floor? Getting started is easy. SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club offers a weekly Novice Workshop for beginners, with new workshops beginning the first Wednesday of each quarter. The workshop is taught by experienced members who break down the basic terminology at a slower pace, ensuring you build a solid foundation before moving on to the next level.

The next introductory Novice Workshop is on Wednesday, October 7, 8 to 9:30 a.m., in the Vermillion Room at HOA-1. Your first class is complimentary; after that, you must become a member and pay annual dues of $25. For more information, check out saddlebrookelinedance.club. P.S. Men are welcome too!!