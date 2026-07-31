Who says you can’t get a great workout when it’s over 100 degrees outside? Certainly not our SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club! On Wednesday, July 1, 32 energetic club members and first-time guests gathered to escape the heat and enjoy some fantastic indoor exercise. Led by the talented Alisa Fenstermacher and supported by her wonderful and fun Co-Leader, Tracy McGeorge, the workshop focused on introducing line dancing to beginners, with the leaders breaking down the choreography into easy, bite-sized pieces.

Dancers tackled the first 8 steps together, gradually adding on eight-step sequences at a time. Before anyone knew it, the entire room was confidently moving to two great beginner line dances: “A Bar Song" and "Lucky Lips." The slow-and-steady teaching style was a decisive hit. And the most common feedback heard floating across the floor? "This is fun!” and “I love it!" The following week the number of attendees jumped to 43 as the word of mouth spread among friends.

The fun didn't stop when the music faded. After the Intro Workshop, about 20 club members headed over to Catalina Craft Pizza to refuel for lunch. Because you can never celebrate too much, attendees proudly showed up in Old Glory colors to honor the 250th birthday of the nation. The restaurant did a very nice job hosting the large, festive group, ensuring everyone received delicious food and good service. Thank you to our wonderful Social Committee headed by Julie Kalar and also comprised of Mary Arrey and Chelsy Brougher!

Join Us for the Next Round

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Missed out on the fun this time around? Don’t worry! You have plenty of time to stretch your legs and get ready for the next event.

Next Intro Novice Workshop: October 7, 2026, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Registration: Required online at saddlebrookelinedance.club

Cost: First workshop is a free trial

Membership: $25 per year to continue after trial

Mark your calendars, grab your friends and get ready to dance!