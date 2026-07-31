The Jewish Friendship Group (JFG) is delighted to welcome Elaine Fagan as our new Ladies' Coffee Coordinator, a role that helps nurture one of the most cherished traditions of JFG.

For many members, the ladies' coffees are more than just a chance to enjoy a cup of coffee. They are an opportunity to make new friends, strengthen existing relationships, share stories and create the sense of community that makes JFG such a special organization. Elaine is excited to help continue that tradition.

Elaine and her husband have called SaddleBrooke home for the past 24 years. Originally from Chicago, Elaine spent her entire professional career as a public school teacher, a vocation that reflected her love of people and lifelong commitment to learning and connection. Elaine leads an active and engaging SaddleBrooke life. She enjoys morning walks, occasional hikes with friends and spending time creating pottery and ceramics.

What excites Elaine most about her new role is the opportunity to meet even more members of the Jewish Friendship Group and help foster the warm, welcoming atmosphere that defines our community.

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"I've always enjoyed connecting with people," Elaine says, and her enthusiasm for bringing women together makes her a wonderful fit for this important position.

The Ladies' Coffees have long been part of the social fabric of JFG. They provide a relaxed setting where friendships flourish, newcomers feel welcomed and conversations often continue long after the coffee cups are empty. With Elaine at the helm, members can look forward to many enjoyable gatherings filled with laughter, companionship and meaningful connections.

Please join us in welcoming Elaine to her new role and if you attend a Ladies' Coffee, be sure to introduce yourself. Chances are you'll discover what so many people already know: Elaine's warmth, friendliness and genuine interest in others make her exactly the kind of person who helps a community thrive.

As a strictly social club, we welcome all of our neighbors to join us. For any further information about JFG or any of our events please contact our President, Sandy Rosen at sandyrosen458458@gmail.com.