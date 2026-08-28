Welcome to the fall/winter Nature Club programs!

Our Program Schedule for Fall 2026

Monday, October 12 at 3:30 p.m. - "WILDCATS IN OUR BACKYARD" – A presentation about Arizona’s four species of wildcats by Susan Malusa, University of Arizona Wildcat Research and Conservation Program - Location TBD

Monday, November 9 at 3:30 p.m. - "THE BATTLE OF PICACHO PASS" - A presentation on the Civil War battle at Picacho Pass by Steve Smith, USAF Major and member of the Arizona Civil War Council – Location TBD

Monday, December 14 at 3:30 p.m. – "CANDID CRITTERS OF THE CATALINA’S" – A presentation on wildlife in the Catalina mountains using videos captured by motion-activated cameras set on public US Forest Service land. Presented by David Dean, Naturalist and Camera Trap Videographer and member of the Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists – Location TBD

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A field trip is scheduled for Nature Club members on Wednesday, August 19 to Thursday, August 20. We will visit the White Mountain Wildlife Nature Center in Lakeside, Arizona. The fall picnic for members is being planned for October.

The Nature Club board has appointed a new program director—Carolyn Swofford—to replace long time program director Carole Chase. Carole’s husband Dan was a founding member of the Nature Club and Carole has been involved since the beginning of the club. Thank you Carole for all of your hard work for so many years and welcome Carolyn!

For updated information on SaddbleBrooke's Nature Club, check our website at saddlebrookenatureclub.org.