“Every child deserves to be valued” is much more than a mantra to More Than a Bed, a Tucson-based resource center for foster and adoptive families. This 501(c)(3) charity who according to their website, morethanabed.org, “…provides essential items—beds, clothing, shoes, diapers, toys, and more—at no cost to children and caregivers. This support helps ease the financial expense of caregiving and helps a child to feel seen and valued during challenging transitions.”

While physically located in Pima county, More Than a Bed is able to serve all counties in Arizona. The SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club started helping with donations processing earlier this year at their facilities located at 3637 North 1st Avenue in Tucson. The Resource Center is set up much like a retail store, featuring clothing, shoes, diapers, toys, and much more! The Donation Center provides space for offices, donation processing and large item storage. The Enrichment Center opens in 2026 and will provide opportunities to learn life skills, take employment classes and participate in enrichment activities like martial arts, drama and robotics.

All donations are meticulously inspected and sorted for quality, which is how SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club members helped out this past June.

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Another way club members have helped in the community is to volunteer with the Tucson Housing First Program. This program works to end homelessness through a variety of programs that include street outreach, mobile showers, emergency shelters and housing services. The club helped in June by sorting and organizing items in the program’s warehouse.

The SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club is a small but mighty cause-based club that works hard to meet tangible needs in the community. Learn more at saddlebrookesunriserotary.org.