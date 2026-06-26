“Why do we dance?” That’s what we asked some of our long-time members, and here is what they said…

"Nothing compares to mastering a newly learned line dance. Once you lock down the steps and the music starts, everything clicks. In that moment, you are immersed in the experience and the rhythm is exhilarating.” - Anonymous

“I started with zero dance experience 10 years ago and now know and teach almost all of the 70+ dances. That gives me a tremendous sense of accomplishment, plus lots of exercise, physical and mental! ...I love mentoring the newer members!” - Anne Romeo

“I attended my first workshop shortly after a devastating family loss. I was grieving, but the lighthearted, welcoming atmosphere left me feeling comforted and connected. I’ve now been line dancing with the club for eight years, and it continues to give me purpose and friendship.” - Anonymous

“I’ve been a member for five years, and what I’ve enjoyed most is the skill development—mastering all the dance levels—and the support and friendship of so many longtime members. I dance five days a week, so it’s a big part of my life!” - Jaci McGeorge

“I’ve been line dancing for about 10 years because of my love for music and dance, and I enjoy encouraging others to dance for joy. It always brings me joy, and I love sharing that with members who sometimes just need to let go a little! Our dance community and my responsibilities to the club have also helped me cope with serious health issues.” - Diana Carbone

“Love of dancing, fun exercise and friends and laughter! That’s why I’ve been a member ever since moving to SaddleBrooke five years ago. Some of my biggest rewards have been learning to call dance cues, teaching so many new dancers, and serving on the Board. Line dancing also offers challenges that help keep both my mind and body active. As I always say when leading a class—it’s all about fun!” -Jane Sims

“Being part of SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club has built my character and self-confidence. I joined just over two years ago for the fun exercise and to make new friends, but it’s become so much more than that—I never imagined this club would bring me so much joy!” - Chelsy Brougher

Social Update

SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club gathered for “Through the Times” Luncheon with lots of line dancing, a hula hoop contest and a stellar performance by a few of our more advanced dancers on Friday, May 6. Stay tuned for the All American Pizza Party on Wednesday, July 1 at Catalina Craft Pizza. Wear your red, white and blue!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Join Us

SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club offers a weekly Novice Workshop for beginners, with new workshops beginning the first Wednesday of each quarter.

The next introductory Novice Workshops are on Wednesdays, July 1 and October 7, from 8 to 9:30 a.m., in the Vermillion Room at HOA-1. Your first class is complimentary; after that, you must join and pay annual dues of $25. For information, check out saddlecrookelinedance.club.