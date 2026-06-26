When my Robson kitchen cabinetry began failing—particle board giving way on a cabinet drawer—I found myself in a frustrating situation. No cabinetry repair company would take on such a small job. A kind handyman assessed the problem and documented exactly what was needed, but woodworking was beyond his skills.

On a whim, I reached out to our SaddleBrooke woodworking club to ask for advice. John Hardin, the club president, responded immediately. He inspected the damage, took the door home and replaced the particle board with solid wood. Days later, he returned with another club member, Dave, and together they restored my cabinetry—refusing any payment. In its place, John made a simple request: write an article about what our club could do and has done for our community and consider a donation toward their goal of a dedicated workspace.

That kind of neighborly generosity deserves to be celebrated.

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This club quietly serves both our HOA-1 and HOA-2 communities in remarkable ways. They have helped restore one of our libraries, refinished a credenza in the HOA-1 Clubhouse women’s bathroom, and even refinished the 12 Preserve meeting room tables when the purchased ones proved too small. They occasionally take on personal resident projects as time allows—all from their own garage workshops.

The only unfortunate footnote is that unlike other comparable 55+ communities, we lack a dedicated woodworking club space. Real estate agents have reportedly had to share this as a competitive disadvantage with prospective buyers.

These talented neighbors are eager to do more. Spread the word, consider joining or simply introduce yourself. And if you’re able, a donation toward a dedicated workspace would go a long way. To find out how to help, call John Hardin at (520) 825-2530.