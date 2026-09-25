If you spend much time around Jim Brewer, you'll quickly discover two things. First, he doesn't enjoy talking about himself. Second, if you're standing nearby for more than a few minutes, there's a pretty good chance you'll hear a joke. Jim delivers them with the same quick smile that has made him one of the club's most approachable members. What Jim rarely talks about is the remarkable life behind that smile.

Jim was born in West Texas in 1949 to parents who grew up during the Great Depression. His parents separated when he was very young, and his childhood followed a different path than many. Ask Jim what made the greatest difference in his life, however, and he doesn't hesitate: the Marine Corps.

Two days after graduating from high school, Jim boarded a bus for boot camp. He says the Marine Corps made him the man he became. It gave him confidence, self-esteem, discipline and leadership. The quiet young man who arrived at boot camp emerged believing he could accomplish far more than he had ever imagined. His abilities were quickly recognized, promotions followed, and testing revealed an exceptional aptitude for air traffic control. That discovery launched a career that would ultimately span military service, aviation, aerospace and America's space program.

After Air Traffic Control School in Brunswick, Georgia, Jim was assigned to Marine Corps Air Station El Toro in Southern California. During eight years in the Marines he served primarily in California, with assignments that also included Southeast Asia and Tennessee. While in California, he married Betty Jo. More than 55 years later they are still writing that story together, having raised two daughters while building a life grounded in family, perseverance and adventure.

After leaving the Marines, Jim intended to become an attorney while working as an FAA air traffic controller. Then history intervened. The 1981 air traffic controllers' strike abruptly ended that career path. Like thousands of others, Jim suddenly found himself starting over. After two years as a police and fire dispatcher, an unexpected call from Rockwell International changed everything.

Rockwell was building the nation's emerging Global Positioning System. Jim accepted the challenge and immersed himself in satellite testing, systems engineering, orbital dynamics, space logistics and launch operations. His technical expertise and steady judgment earned increasing responsibility until he became one of a team of Technical Advisors to the United States Air Force on GPS satellite operations. A position that took him to Colorado Springs for 30 years.

His career culminated as Backup Chief Engineer at Cape Canaveral, where he and his team were responsible for ensuring the health and readiness of GPS satellites before launch.

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Today, GPS quietly powers modern life such as...

Commercial aviation

Emergency responders

Military operations

Cargo ships

Precision agriculture

Financial networks

Telecommunications

The smartphone in nearly every pocket

Billions of people rely every day on technology that Jim helped bring from concept to reality. Few people can honestly say their work changed the way the world navigates. Jim can. He simply isn't likely to tell you.

Retirement brought Jim and Betty Jo to SaddleBrooke in 2018. In 2023, he joined SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary, where he quickly became an active participant in projects serving Arizona's Copper Corridor. After serving his country and helping build one of the world's most transformative technologies, Rotary became the next chapter in a lifetime devoted to service. If there's work to be done, chances are Jim is already there—usually without looking for recognition.

Ask club members what they notice first about Jim and it probably won't be his remarkable résumé. It will be his smile, his easy laugh, and his willingness to help. He is almost always ready with a joke—although a few probably should have remained classified Marine Corps material. His quick wit, genuine kindness and approachable nature have endeared him to everyone in the club.

Marine

Air traffic controller

FAA professional

Police and fire dispatcher

Technical Advisor to the United States Air Force

Backup Chief Engineer supporting America's GPS satellite program

Rotarian

Those titles tell an impressive story. But one word tells it even better. Service. Not bad for a man who still insists he doesn't like talking about himself.