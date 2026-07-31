Beth Morrison has lived a life that has taken her from Army language school to a German mountaintop near the former East German border; from raising children on six acres in rural California to protecting children and families in court; from three years of full-time RV travel across America to desert gardening in Arizona. Along the way have been Russian radio transmissions, a banjo, a 1,000-year-old German village, 40 states and lizards with a decided preference for dried mealworms.

Born at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, Beth grew up in Southern California, where her father's career in education meant frequent moves. By graduation, she had attended four elementary schools, one junior high and three high schools. Looking back, she considers it an adventure that taught her how to adapt, make friends quickly and become comfortable being 'the new girl.'

After graduating in 1975, Beth joined the Army hoping to study languages and see the world. The Army delivered on both. At the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, she studied Arabic and later Russian before training with the Army Security Agency. Monterey also introduced her to Mark. When Beth announced she was leaving lunch for a banjo lesson, Mark replied, 'You play the banjo? I have a banjo too.' Beth's banjo career was brief—probably to the relief of everyone within earshot—but the conversation lasted a lifetime. They married before completing language school and celebrate 50 years of marriage this year.

In 1979, they were assigned to Germany as Russian linguists near the former East German border. Beth translated intercepted Russian military communications into English while helping train visiting soldiers. They rented the lower level of a German family's home and quickly discovered that an 'unfurnished' apartment came without kitchen cabinets, closets, or even fixtures. Germany nevertheless became one of life's great adventures. They explored castles, villages and countryside, and their own village celebrated its 1,000th anniversary during their stay.

Their daughter Shannon was born in Germany in 1981. Four months later they returned to the United States before eventually settling near Sacramento, where son Matthew was born. On six country acres Beth raised two children, tended a large vegetable garden and cared for chickens and ducks while continuing the family debate over whether the children or the chickens required more supervision.

While raising her family Beth attended college part time, earning a bachelor's degree in Organizational Communications and later a Master of Social Work. She spent nearly three decades serving Stanislaus County. After beginning as an administrative assistant, she became a Child Welfare social worker and eventually a supervisor. For nearly 18 years she prepared Dependency Court cases, wrote petitions and reports, attended hearings, recommended services and worked with families facing some of life's most difficult circumstances. The work demanded compassion, resilience and careful judgment. Although emotionally challenging, Beth found deep satisfaction in helping children find safer, more stable futures while giving families every opportunity to succeed.

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When Mark retired in 2016, he suggested they travel full time in an RV. Beth happily agreed. They upgraded to a 21-foot trailer, sold their home, stored their belongings and spent nearly three years exploring forty states. National parks, wildlife refuges, museums, historic sites and small towns became their backyard. Beth documented the adventure in more than 200 travel blogs filled with photographs and stories. Favorite destinations included Maine, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Oregon, Charleston, Newport, Philadelphia and St. Augustine. Mark good-naturedly continued insisting he wasn't especially fond of traveling, despite three years of evidence suggesting otherwise.

COVID eventually brought them to Tucson to an active adult RV park where Beth discovered cycling on the Tucson Loop, eventually riding more than 130 miles. She also helped create a pollinator garden and volunteered at Mission Garden, experiences that sparked a lasting love of native plants and desert gardening.

In 2022, they searched for another active adult community; they found SaddleBrooke. After touring the community, they looked at one another and said, 'This place is too good for us.' Fortunately, SaddleBrooke disagreed. They enjoy remodeling their home, watching birds and discovering local wildlife. The neighborhood lizards eventually found the dried mealworms intended for the birds. Apparently, the reptile community maintains an exceptionally efficient communications network.

Beth is completing the Master Gardener program and is looking forward to helping residents throughout SaddleBrooke and Pinal County become more successful gardeners, although she has learned that plants, like people, do not always follow directions.

At the 2023 SaddleBrooke Club Fair she discovered SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary. The club's hands-on approach, small size, and commitment to serving children and families throughout the Copper Corridor immediately appealed to her. Rotary quickly became one of the highlights of moving to Arizona because it combines friendship with meaningful service.

Beth's life reflects curiosity, courage, service, and a willingness to embrace whatever comes next. Whether learning languages, raising a family, advocating for vulnerable children, exploring America from a travel trailer, or serving through Rotary, she has consistently chosen a life of purpose. Judging by the gardens, bike trails, Rotary projects, birds—and yes, even the mealworm-loving lizards—her next adventure is already underway.