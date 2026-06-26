For more than 15 years, the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club has been picking up litter along Catalina Hills Drive as part of Pinal County’s Adopt a County Road program. On Tuesday, April 28, the weather was very accommodating for the ten Club members who enthusiastically got down to business.

Much of the debris was not noticeable when just driving by; however, the group collected eight bags of litter, plus some cardboard and some PVC piping. They finished just in the nick of time for President Tom Stafford and Treasurer Nancy Reed to leave for their appointment for Club business. A board member’s work is never done.

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Everybody felt great after a job well done helping to keep SaddleBrooke beautiful.