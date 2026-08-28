Happy New Rotary Year! The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke celebrated the new Rotary year with a scrumptious dinner at the MountainView Ballroom. This traditional transition was marked by the passing of the gavel from President Alfred Lowy to incoming President Lynn Devou. Each new Rotary year, as we pass the gavel, brings a sense of renewal, anticipation and a new world of opportunities. It’s also a time we celebrate all the accomplishments of the past year, while we look forward to the service projects, friendships and the golden opportunities presented to us in this next year.

Alfred “Fred” Lowy brought a wealth of experience in leadership, communications and community involvement to his year as president. Many of the local readers will recognize Fred for his outstanding work in community plays. However, with his distinguished background as a newspaper editor, Fred was among the founders of USA TODAY, helping to mold one of the nation's most well-known newspapers. His Rotary leadership experience also includes serving as president of one of his previous Rotary clubs. Fred continued the Rotary tradition of bringing people together to make a difference in their communities and beyond, reflecting Rotary’s motto of "Service Above Self.”

As the gavel is passed to Lynn Devou, she brings her own career expertise and enthusiasm for Rotary to her tenure. Lynn is a business owner and provides accounting services to businesses. Her professional experience has given her a powerful grasp of business, organization, function and the importance of building enduring relationships with clients and colleagues. As a member of previous Rotary clubs in California and Tucson, Lynn brings a wealth of experiences to our club. Her history with Rotary gives her a broad perspective on this international organization and a deep appreciation for the relationships and opportunities it produces.

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As the new Rotary year begins, we are thankful to Alfred Lowy for his year as president, and we look forward to working with Lynn Devou this Rotary year.

Just what is Rotary? It’s neighbors who gather together in friendship to help make the world a better place. Rotary is the world’s largest volunteer organization. Rotary clubs are found in more countries than McDonald’s, the Red Cross or Starbucks. Together we make a difference, both locally and globally.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to those who live or work in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oro Valley, Catalina, Oracle, San Manuel, Mammoth and the surrounding area. Drop by and join the fun while we gather for lunch on Thursdays at 11 a.m. at the Ranch House Grill. We follow with a program of interest at the Ballroom, which is the next room over. For more information, call Gail Fraioli at (425) 387-6433 or email Queenbee6742@comcast.net.