The SaddleBrooke Genealogy Club will begin its new season with an interactive presentation and workshop led by Larry Edralin. Designed for family-history researchers at every level, the session will help participants identify the next critical decision in their research—whether they are sorting inherited photo albums and family records, beginning their journey, or deciding how to move forward at a crossroads.

In this interactive workshop, participants will assess where they are in their research, identify the decisions ahead, and use AI to create a plan for their next task. The discussion will connect each participant’s current position with a practical next step, setting the stage for continued progress. The goal is simple: leave with a clear next action and be ready to take it.

Bring your laptop, your questions and a willingness to participate. You will also learn about possible Special Interest Groups (SIGs), which may connect you with other participants who share a similar research focus.

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Where: HOA-1 clubhouse, Coyote Room

Time: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, October 1