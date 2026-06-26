The SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club is thrilled to have yet another new member join its ranks! Bob Lamar, our club President, officially inducted Mike Frankovich at the Club’s regular business meeting on Thursday, May 7. Sponsored by current Rotarian Jack Stebe, Mike brings to the club decades of work experience as a marketing executive and over 40 years of volunteer experience in numerous charitable organizations. Originally from northern Indiana, Mike is now a retiree in SaddleBrooke, where he offers his time and talents to the Club’s service initiatives. Already, he has helped on multiple occasions with the unloading of food deliveries at the Tri Community Food Bank and looks forward to getting involved with other endeavors as well. Welcome, Mike!

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If you are interested in a fun, friendly group of service-oriented folks, consider joining the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club too! Learn more online at saddlebrookesunriserotary.org or email us at saddlebrookesunriserotary@gmail.com.