Members of the SaddleBrooke British Club received a rather special surprise following this year’s King’s Birthday Bash, held on Saturday, June 13 at the SaddleBrooke One Activities Center.

While helping plan the celebration, Helen Amelsberg, (now the Club’s Past Social Events Leader), decided to write to His Majesty King Charles III, sharing news of the event being held in his honor here in SaddleBrooke.

Several weeks later, while Helen was traveling overseas, a reply arrived from Buckingham Palace. Upon returning home, she was delighted to finally open the letter and discover a personal response from the King’s Head of Correspondence, James Dawson.

Mr. Dawson wrote that His Majesty was most grateful that Helen had taken the time to write and was interested to learn more about the SaddleBrooke British Club. The King was also touched by her thoughtful words of support on the occasion of his Official Birthday and sent his warmest good wishes to Helen and everyone at the Club.

The letter has become a wonderful keepsake and a very special connection between the British community here in SaddleBrooke and Buckingham Palace.

A fitting—and decidedly royal—finishing touch to this year’s King’s Birthday celebrations!

For Membership information contact Eileen Sedgwick by phone at (520) 834-4142 or send an email to esedgwick66@gmail.com.

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Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport, and is a current Homeowner of either SaddleBrooke HOA-1, SaddleBrooke HOA-2 and SaddleBrooke Ranch. The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 69 members from the following hometowns:

Britain & Other Continents

Cambridge, Derbyshire, Hampshire, Portsmouth, South Yorkshire, Louth, Lincolnshire, Isle of Man, Douglas and Foxdale, Liverpool, Merseyside, Rochester, Kent, London, Manchester, Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey), Wooton, Northhampshire, Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford, Wigan, Lennoxtown, Scotland, Swansea, Glan Conwy, Wales, Limerick, Ireland, Saint St. Marie, Ontario, Canada Loches, France, Germany and Johannesburg, South Africa.

United States of America

Mt. Shasta, California, Chicago, Massachusetts, Billings, Montana, Utah, Staten Island, New York, Pittsburg, San Francisco, Seattle, Spokane, Washington, Leavenworth and Kansas.