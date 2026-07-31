The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke has transformed 5 tons of recycled soft plastics into beautiful all-weather benches. We are grateful to the people of Catalina, SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oracle and San Manuel who have been instrumental in helping us reach this milestone in just 2 1/2 short years. Just think of those five tons of soft plastics that have been diverted from landfills or possibly litter. You can easily become a part of this!

Daily, soft plastics invade our lives. It can’t go out on the curb with other recycling. If you throw it in the trash, we don’t know how many hundreds of years it will last in the landfills. But in our area, there is something you can do!

Start small with a plastic bag, and start collecting all those soft plastic items that are a part of our everyday lives. You may even want to invest in a special waste can or container to designate for soft plastics. Below is a list of some of the soft plastics you can recycle:

Items Which Are Included*

Plastic bags

e-commerce mailers from places like Amazon, etc.

Plastic bags for frozen foods (cleaned)

Meat wrap (cleaned)

Produce bags and wrap (cleaned)

Ziplock and storage bags (cleaned)

Bread bags

Cereal bag liners

Ice bags

Newspaper sleeves

Dry cleaning bags

Bubble wrap

Case overwrap

*The company that does our recycling no longer accepts dog food, bird seed, or fertilizer bags.

Soft Plastic Drop-off Points

SaddleBrooke

Pickleball Courts

Dog Park

Desert Life Pharmacy

Diane & Bill Demeroutis: 62492 E. Ironwood Drive

Fran & Fred Lowy: 63247 Brooke Park Drive

Linda & John Howard: 39106 S. Riverwood Court

SaddleBrooke Ranch:

Pickleball Courts

Gail & Tom Fraioli; 30808 S. Greenstone Dr.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Catalina

Santa Catalina Catholic Church

Senior Village

Oracle

Oracle Community Center

San Manuel

San Manuel Community Center

It’s a little thing to do, but it makes such a big impact. Start collecting your soft plastics today so you can provide a seat for someone tomorrow. Some of our benches can be seen at Senior Village, Santa Catalina Catholic Church and Oracle State Park.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke continues to seek community partners to help with this project. We need drop-off points, locations for benches and groups and individuals who want to support this effort. You can reach us at:

What is Rotary? Rotary is the world’s largest volunteer organization and is found in more countries than the Red Cross, Starbucks or McDonald’s. We are working to make a difference.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is an award-winning club. We meet Thursdays at 11 a.m. for lunch at the Ranch House at SaddleBrooke Ranch. Following a brief meeting in the ballroom, there is an educational program or speaker. Rotary is open to those who live or work in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch and the surrounding communities. For more information, visit saddlebrookerotary.com or contact Gail Fraioli by email at queenbee5742@comcast.net or call 425-387-6433.