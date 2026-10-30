Thursday, October 8 was a banner day for the SaddleBrooke Rotary Club at the Ranch House (located at 31143 S E. Amenity Drive) at SaddleBrooke Ranch, as Rotarians welcomed five new members, adding to the new member we welcomed last month. Membership Chair Gail Fraioli led the induction, assisted by District Governor Emma Carrillo. Along with their welcome packets, new members received a special Kokopelli Rotary Pin, officially sanctioned by Rotary International and created by the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke.

The new members encompass people from all walks of life. This includes a Past District Governor, Rotarians returning to a Rotary Club, a long-time friend of Rotary, and the manager of an expanded business in the area. Imagine your job description when you work for a Rotarian business owner: “Open a new office, hire, train, and manage employees and join Rotary.” These five new members join our previous new member and the head of the San Manuel Revitalization Coalition. We welcome our newest members— Evie Stamps, Jane Helten, Tim Morsani, Rick Brown, and Gordon Goodyear, along with Kennedy Ivy.

What is Rotary? It’s your friends and neighbors joining with millions of caring volunteers in many different countries to form the world’s largest volunteer organization. Meeting in local clubs, Rotary members provide services in more locations around the world than the Red Cross, McDonald’s or Starbucks. We volunteer in friendship together to respond quickly to global and local needs as we work to make the world a better place through lasting impact.

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In local communities as well as global locations, members of Rotary are making a difference.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke gathers on Thursdays at the Ranch House (31143 S E. Amenity Drive) at SaddleBrooke Ranch. We enjoy each other’s fellowship for a Dutch Treat lunch at the Ranch House Grill at 11 a.m. Following is an educational program and brief meeting in the Sol Ballroom. For more information, visit saddlebrookerotary.com or reach us by email at rotarysbaz@gmail.com.