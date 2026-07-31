On any given afternoon, MountainView Country Club is a pleasant place to gather, and during the summer is no exception. Members of the Jewish Friendship Group (JFG) from across SaddleBrooke are enjoying good company in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere at their summer happy hour events. Some arrived knowing only one or two people. Others are longtime participants who have discovered that the group offers something increasingly valuable in today's world: meaningful connection.

What makes these gatherings special isn't simply the location or the refreshments. It's the people. At any of these events, you might find a retired physician sharing stories from a fascinating career, a former teacher discussing travel adventures, a business owner reflecting on lessons learned or a newcomer to Arizona eager to meet neighbors and establish roots in the community. Conversations move easily from current events and family stories to books, music, travel, volunteer work and life in SaddleBrooke. The goal is simple: bring interesting people together and let friendships develop naturally.

For many residents, moving to a new community can be both exciting and challenging. It often takes time to build a social network and find people with shared interests and experiences. The Jewish Friendship Group helps bridge that gap by creating an inviting environment where everyone is welcome to pull up a chair and join the conversation.

Participants at JFG’s Happy Hours have commented on how quickly newcomers are made to feel at home. It is not unusual for someone attending for the first time to leave with plans for dinner, golf, a concert, a book discussion, or another social outing. Our happy hour event often serves as the beginning of friendships that extend well beyond a single afternoon.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The group's success reflects a broader truth about life in SaddleBrooke: people are looking for community. They want opportunities to connect, learn from one another, share experiences and enjoy the company of neighbors who bring a wealth of life stories and perspectives.

Whether you've lived in SaddleBrooke for years or have recently arrived, the Jewish Friendship Group offers a wonderful opportunity to expand your circle of friends and become part of a welcoming community.

The next time Happy Hour rolls around, consider stopping by. You don't need to know anyone beforehand. Simply bring your curiosity, your sense of humor and a willingness to meet new people. Chances are you'll leave with more than a pleasant afternoon. You may leave with new friends. After all, that's what the Jewish Friendship Group is all about—building connections, sharing experiences and creating a sense of belonging, one conversation at a time.

As a strictly social club, we welcome all of our neighbors to join us. For any further information about JFG or any of our events, email Sandy Rosen, our President, at sandyrosen458458@gmail.com.