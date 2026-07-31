Though attendance is usually smaller during the summer months, we had a great turn-out at our SaddleBrooke Woodworkers Club (SBWC), joint-HOA June meeting in the MountainView Sonoran Room.

Many of our snowbird members have returned to their home workshops, where they will undoubtedly be working on new and exciting projects. We encourage them to document their work and take numerous photographs so they can share via large-screen computer presentations when they return to SaddleBrooke.

Club members Dan Williams and Paul Swane were featured in the Journal of the American Association of Woodturners. Both are also active members of the Desert Woodcrafters Association which meets in Flowing Wells alongside the Southern Arizona Woodturners Association.

These organizations share ideas, techniques and a common mission of giving back to the Tucson community through handcrafted items donated to a variety of worthy organizations. Dan and Paul have participated in the creation of pens made from purpleheart wood that are presented as gifts to Purple Heart veterans. Both have showcased their craftsmanship and these special pens during SBWC meetings. Collectively, both clubs have made over 30,000 pens for military personnel over the years.

SaddleBrooke Woodworkers Club members have also completed several resident projects in recent weeks.

John Hardin and Dave Petty built a table leaf for a resident. Her response:

"The craftsmanship and kindness throughout the whole process were wonderful. They were kind, fun and professional. John and Dave are incredibly talented. I so appreciate their time and the fantastic results. The leaf has moved our table from a 4-6 seater to an 8 seater. Love It! We are so lucky to have the woodworkers club in our neighborhood!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Steve Wiley repaired a resident's "wiggly chair arm."

"Thank you to the SaddleBrooke Woodworkers Club for having Steve Wiley fix my chair armrest. Wonderful! All the best in finding a permanent home for your club in SaddleBrooke. It would be great to see the Club officially recognized here."

Another resident approached Club President John Hardin during an Arts and Crafts Fair asking if he would refinish a set of antique tables. As many members know, President Hardin rarely says no when someone needs help. He carefully refinished the tables in his garage workshop and returned them to a delighted homeowner.

These projects serve as yet another reminder of the many ways club members contribute their time, talent and workshop space to benefit SaddleBrooke residents.

A new member made a presentation on general workshop safety. During Show and Tell he displayed his skillful art of carving wood to replicate a saguaro arm that he will use in a project. Another member showcased and described how to make a “square-bottom” bowl using a “square scraper” tool, which is key.

As summer progresses, the club looks forward to welcoming our returning snowbirds, seeing the projects they have completed and continuing serving the SaddleBrooke community one project at a time.

Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, visit sbwoodworkers.org.