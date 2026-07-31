Have you always wanted to feel more at home in the water but weren't sure where to begin? You're in good company—and this fall, the SaddleBrooke Swim Club is making that first step easier than ever. Our Free Adult Learn-to-Swim Clinics return to DesertView Pool this October, and they're designed with brand-new swimmers in mind.

The clinics are built specifically for SaddleBrooke residents who feel unsure in the water or have little to no swimming experience. There's no pressure and no judgment here—just a warm, encouraging environment where our experienced instructors meet you exactly where you are and cheer you on with every stroke. Whether you've never put your face in the water or simply want to build confidence, this is a welcoming place to start.

What You'll Gain

Over six sessions, participants pick up the essentials of water safety and basic swimming skills while growing more comfortable and self-assured in the pool. Because classes are kept small, you'll receive personalized, individualized attention from instructors who truly understand what it's like to be a beginner. Many past participants have been amazed at how quickly their confidence grows —and how much fun they have along the way!

Clinic Details

Location: DesertView Pool

DesertView Pool Dates: Monday, October 5 to Friday, October 16, 2026

Monday, October 5 to Friday, October 16, 2026 Days & Time: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 10 a.m.

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 10 a.m. Format: Six one-hour classes

Six one-hour classes Cost: Free—proudly provided by the SaddleBrooke Swim Club

Free—proudly provided by the SaddleBrooke Swim Club Class Size: Limited to 12 participants for individualized attention

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What to Bring

Come ready to enjoy the water with a swimsuit suitable for swimming, swim goggles and a towel. A swim cap is recommended if you have longer hair. That's all you need—we'll take care of the rest.

Ready to Take the Plunge?

Spots fill quickly, and with just 12 seats available, we encourage you not to wait. This is your chance to build confidence, learn genuinely life-saving skills and discover a whole new level of comfort in the water—all in a friendly, supportive setting alongside your SaddleBrooke neighbors.

To register or learn more, contact Coach Noelle Minck at snminck@aol.com. Whether you're taking your very first lesson or returning to the pool after years away, we'd love to welcome you. Dive in—the water's wonderful!