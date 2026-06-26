Monday, June 1 was a beautiful sunny day with temperatures in the 70s as eight CycleMasters ladies gathered at 7 a.m. for a morning ride within SaddleBrooke. There were wide streets with little traffic, beautifully landscape yards, green bushes, flowering agaves and more. So much beauty in this wonderful community. The scenic highlight of this bicycle ride was a stately crested Saguaro, a rare species that has a fan-shaped crest, a mutation that occurs in roughly one in every 100,000 to 200,000 normal saguaro cacti. How fortunate we are to have a crested saguaro right here in our community and what a perfect place for a photo of the group.

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