The Pool Players of The Brookes’ Billiard Club (PPB) hosted an 8-Ball Scotch Doubles tournament on Saturday, June 20 in HOA-1’s Catalina Recreation Center (CRC) Billiards Room sponsored by Debra Miller and State Farm. Debra Miller is one of the PPB’s latest tournament sponsors and we gratefully thank Debra for her generosity, support and confidence in the PPB. The format of this 8-Ball Scotch Doubles Tournament was single game, double elimination. The Scotch Doubles format is where you and your partner take alternate shots until one of you misses, then your opponents take alternate shots.

Our Tournament Directors were Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino and Phelps “Montana” L’Hommediue. The field of thirty-two players was split into “A” and “B” groups. The method for creating the two groups was partially based on the PPB’s Skill Rating and partially based on the players’ past performance. Then the “B” players’ group would randomly draw a name from the “A” players’ group to form 16 sets of partners, each with an “A” and “B player.

After the draw, the following 16 sets of partners were formed and ready to compete:

Debra “The Price of Admission” Miller and Dick “Pocket Blocker” Dunbar, Tony “The Snake” Cardillo and Dick “The Visor” Titus, Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino and Bill Webster, Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar and Doug Waterhouse, Jack “Crash” Hoverter and Julie “Cutter” Ferguson, Dominic “The Doctor” Borland and Wayne Murray, Gary “One Rail” Barlow and Al Weigel, Fred “The Baker” Dianda and Roger Rock, Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg and Mark Erwin, Tom “Blind Squirrel” Barrett and Bill Fisher, Jim “Shooter” Fabio and Don Day, Les Goins and Frank Powell, Phelps “Montana” L’Hommediue and Steve “The Leave” Wiley, Bob “O” Ogle and Billy “Las Vegas” Moran, Ron “dblo7” Ridge and Mike Heiberger, and Mike “Mayhem” Meredith and Dick Achter.

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Debra presented the 32 participants with a billiard glove and set of highlighters adorned with Debra’s State Farm advertisement. In addition, the PPB billiard club provided HOA-1’s pizzas and drinks for all the participants and spectators.

Final Results

First place – Les Goins and Frank Powell – 5 wins, 0 losses - A very, very, very, very fine sponsor gift!

Second place – Bob Ogle and Billy Moran – 4 wins, 2 losses - A very, very, very fine sponsor gift!

Third place – Lowell Hegg and Mark Erwin – 5 wins, 2 losses - A very, very fine sponsor gift!

Fourth place – Joe Vidmar and Doug Waterhouse – 4 wins, 2 losses - A very fine sponsor gift!

The PPB wants to thank all our participants and especially Debra “The Price of Admission” Miller and State Farm our tournament sponsors. The 8-Ball Scotch Doubles tournament lasted a little over four hours with 30 games of 8-Ball being played. We competed with friends that have a shared passion. THAT is a good day! RACK’EM UP!

For more information about Pool Players of the Brooke, email Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino at jgpool@outlook.com.