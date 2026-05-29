The EZ Riders Indoor Cycling Club held its third annual potluck dinner at the HOA-1 Activity Center on Saturday, April 11. The annual event brings the club together to celebrate and to thank our members, our cycling class leaders, and to celebrate the continued growth of EZ Riders indoor cycling. What do you call a potluck when there are too many choices of great food followed by lots of laughter? It’s called a fun time for everyone! A big thank you to the organizers of the potluck- Johanna Pawelczyk and Maria Szentirmai. Also, thanks to our board-certified class leaders who volunteer their time to lead indoor cycling classes.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The EZ Rider’s Cycling Club is open to all HOA-1 and HOA-2 SaddleBrooke residents. We currently have 190 members. If you would like to learn more about EZ Rider, visit our website at sbezriders.clubexpress.com