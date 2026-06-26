The SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club (SSRC) partnered with the SaddleBrooke Ranch (SBR) Men’s Golf Association (MGA) for a fundraiser held on Thursday, May 21, the final day of MGA’s Ryder Cup Tournament. Generous players supported the Club’s school snack program at the Mammoth-San Manuel Unified School District (MSMUSD) and an anonymous donor helped make it the big winner, raising $1,351.00 for the 2026 to 2027 school year.

SSRC is grateful for the MGA leadership and nearly 90 MGA members who participated in this “Contest for a Cause!” We extend sincere thanks for the support by MGA leadership, including Board President Mike Kravitz, Outreach Chairman Bruce Fink, Special Events Chairman Tim Schaal, Communications Chairman Dave Moretto, and of course the MGA members who participated in the voluntary contest.

Two players landed their tee shots within a 15-foot radius of the flag on the 12th hole. Each received a $20 payout, doubling their $10 donation to play in the contest. It is worth noting no MGA funds—neither dues nor sponsorship—were used for the contest or payouts. Instead, these were provided (thank you!) by other anonymous donors. As further thanks to event participants, SSRC hosted a secondary drawing for two additional prizes: a bottle of Remus Bourbon, donated by Nana’s Kitchen in Marana, and a round for two with cart and practice balls, provided by El Conquistador Golf Course.

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SSRC is eternally grateful for the generous, charitable spirit of the MGA Ryder Cup players. Their contributions will ensure some students at MSMUD will not go hungry on their instructional days or after class for tutoring. This significantly supports student learning, classroom performance, and the path toward graduation.

Since the Rotary year started on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, SSRC has donated more than 2,000 hours of volunteer service and counting! Club members volunteer as classroom instructional aides helping teachers at MSMUSD, in addition to bringing snacks into the K-3 classrooms. MSMUSD is a 84 percent Title-1 school district, meaning over eight in 10 students are on free or reduced lunch due to economic and food insecurity at home. Students, staff and administrators expressed their gratitude for the snack program, piloted this past spring, and the contest proceeds will support continuation of this program in the coming school year.

SSRC meets the first and third Thursday of each month from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. in the La Mesa Room of the Hacienda Club building at SaddleBrooke Ranch. Club members regularly donate their time, talent and treasures to community partners in the Copper Corridor, including the Tri-Community Food Bank, the Mammoth-San Manuel School District, the Tucson Housing First program, the Tucson Marathon, Little Free Libraries and more. Chartered in 2014, the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club welcomes members from SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, and our surrounding communities. Learn more about our club’s programs, partners, service projects and community involvement at saddlebrookesunriserotary.org, or email Bob Lamar, our club President, at boblamar@nwi.net. Reach him by phone at (509) 885‑0097.