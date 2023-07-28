SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club Novice Classes This program is designed for novice dancers who have little or no knowledge of dancing. Ann and Dale Pizzitola, our instructors, are professional dance instructors who know how to get you on the dance floor quickly and easily, plus, you’ll have fun doing it! These classes are FREE to all residents of SaddleBrooke. Novice classes are held in the Vermillion Room in HOA-1, at 4 p.m.

Upcoming ClassesMonday, August 21: This session focuses on TANGO and RUMBA. For Tango, think Arnold Schwartzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis in “True Lies”. It’s a very fun dance indeed! Rumba is a Latin dance with a subtle side step, and lovely hip movements.

Monday, September 4: The focus will be on on WALTZ and HUSTLE in this session. The Standard Waltz is a three-count smooth dance and wonderful to have in your repertoire. John Travolta made Hustle very popular in “Saturday Night Fever”.

Monday, September 18: FOXTROT and MERENGUE are featured in this class. Foxtrot moves around the floor, and uses slow and quick steps. Merengue is a Latin dance in which you simply step on every beat. It’s easy to learn and move to the dance floor.

Monday, October 2: This session features TANGO and CHA CHA. Tango will take you back to those “True Lies” moves. And you probably have heard the call for cha cha:, One-Two-Cha-Cha-Cha.

SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club Beginning and Intermediate Dance ClassesSign up in August for September East Coast Swing Classes. East Coast Swing (ECS) became popular during the Big Band Music Era. But wait, it’s a very common dance to do to a lot of good old Rock and Roll tunes. Its rhythm is based on the most popular four count music. Roger and Linda Shamburg, our teachers for these classes, dance a wonderful ECS and have had great success getting students up on the dance floor. Beginning and Intermediate Dance Classes are FREE to members, and a non-member may attend one class for free to make sure it’s a fit before joining.

June Schedule Beginning East Coast Swing Classes will be held on Sundays, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom, HOA-2.

Intermediate East Coast Swing Classes will be on Sundays, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., also in the MountainView Ballroom, HOA-2.

Want to sign up? Here’s how to do it.Just log into our website at sbballroomdance.com or email us at countmein@sbballroomdance.com with your name(s) and the classes you would like to attend.

We know that dancing is a GREAT way to keep our brains healthy, bodies active, social connections close and to just plain HAVE FUN! Visit our website at sbballroomdance.com for our events, activities and classes. Remember, SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club is where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.