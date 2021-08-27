Are you a seasoned detective in genealogy research or just beginning your journey into the past? The Genealogy Club is a group of inquisitive minded folks who are searching for the answers to “where did I come from?” The group meets the first Thursday of every month at 1 p.m. in the Coyote Room at HOA-1.
The Thursday, September 2 meeting will feature the topic “Using Church Records” with Debra Kabinier as guest speaker. Debra has spent eight-years on the Board of Directors for the Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and currently serves as their President. She specializes in American records, organization of genealogical information, writing family stories, creating family history books, photographic scanning and correction, and providing programs on multiple genealogy and family history subject. She also leads various groups, classes and programs on such things as beginning genealogy, church records, building timelines, understanding DNA, using census records, the Puritans and vital records
In addition to the regular Thursday, October 7 meeting, the club is holding a Welcome Back Snack and Chat on Friday, October 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the HOA-1 activity center. Please bring your favorite snack to share. Please BYOB. The club will provide water. This will be a great evening to catch up with current members and meet new members.
Club dues are $15 per year and new members are welcome to join us.
For more information, contact President Jeri Taylor (President) at (taylorjeri@aol.com), Rick Morrison (Treasurer) (rick28104@gmail.com), or Kathy Booher (Publicity) at (djboo@pacbell.net) Please note: Club website is currently not functioning, and plans are underway to resolve—stay tuned for updates.