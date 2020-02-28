A successful Wall Street lawyer, realizing he loves creative writing more than practicing law, packs up his life, bids his law career farewell and moves to the Greek island of Mykonos. This may sound like the premise of a novel, but Jeffrey Siger did just that over 25 years ago. He began a new chapter of his life writing a series of crime novels, set in various locations in Greece that make his imagination come alive. After all, Greece is the birthplace of the Greek gods and heroes and Athenian democracy, a crossroads of East and West, with a history of (in Siger’s words) “Olympic achievement, Spartan courage and Trojan intrigue.” Jeffrey Siger successfully weaves into his suspenseful plots the issues facing modern Greek society along with a strong respect for history. From the Oracle of Delphi and ongoing Spartan vendettas to the party life of the mega-wealthy on Mykonos, Siger immerses readers in all things Greek.
Whether you have traveled to Greece or not, you will enjoy Siger’s critically acclaimed murder mysteries. He draws you into the stories by his ability to capture the essence of Greek lifestyle and personality combined with his awareness of ancient Greek places, legends and history. Siger’s research includes spending early morning hours talking to the locals in Greek taverns. This provides unique insight into the issues, intrigues and experiences woven into the plots of his novels. His two most recent books especially reflect his interest in current issues in Greek society. “An Aegean April” (2018) takes a hard look at the many sides of the refugee/migrant crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean. “Mykonos Mob” (2019) addresses the impact of organized crime on the formerly idyllic lifestyle of a laid back touristy Greek island. Earlier novels such as “Sons of Sparta”, “Prey on Patmos”, and “Devil of Delphi,” evoke local historic detail and intricately weave Greek traditions into the unfolding tales. His gift is merging ancient places and modern mystery into books that become exciting, picturesque and complex police procedurals with well-drawn characters.
Starting with "Murder in Mykonos" (2008) there are currently ten novels in Siger's Chief Inspector Andreas Kaldis series with a new title for publication later this spring. While the books feature the same characters, it is not necessary to read them in order.
If reading the novels or hearing the author's talk inspires you to visit Greece or learn more about this fascinating country, general guidebooks for Europe and Greece are available, including the Lonely Planet guidebook on Greece. Learn more about historical Greece in the DVD "Secrets of Archaeology: Ancient Greece and Beyond." Maybe watching a movie or TV series set in Greece is more your style. Look for "Mama Mia" or the BBC series "The Durrells in Corfu."
