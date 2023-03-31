The next few months will give members of the Knit Wits opportunities to learn new skills and hone the old ones.

March offerings will give those new to knitting and/or crocheting a chance to learn from some of our very accomplished members. An added advantage is that if a person is stuck on a project, that teacher is readily available to help solve the problem.

In April, we have a chance to be challenged by computer programs. Those interested may learn more about how to navigate Ravelry, a wonderful website dedicated to those who knit and crochet. We will also learn about Group Works, a program to allow clubs and groups to function more effectively.

May brings us the opportunity to learn how to use several yarns to make a shawl blending colors in a way that will please the eye. All crafters have “stash.” This might qualify as a “stash buster.”

Since I learned to knit in the 1940’s, creative knitters have made an astounding number of innovations. In June, we will have the chance to explore some of these techniques.

The Knit Wits meet every Wednesday morning, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in room 4 of the HOA-1 craft area. Please come join us to share ideas, learn new things, and socialize with friendly people.