Fall foliage can be hard to find when you live in the desert! But every year, during the last week of October, we can count on Bear Wallow near Summerhaven to come through for us! T wo hikes were scheduled that week, in 2022, for hikers to marvel at the beautiful reds, oranges and yellows of the leaves up on Mt Lemmon. Unfortunately, the second hike had to be canceled due to snow on the mountain! Fall is beautiful, but short in our neck of the woods.

