Our next series of dance classes will be the Arizona Two-Step and Western Waltz. Classes will start on Wednesday, March 3 and will feature six to eight classes in the series. These will be classes held outside, behind DesertView, on the Volleyball courts. Our first meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m., for Beginners. Intermediate classes will start at 3:30 p.m. You will need to wear non marking shoes, so the court surface will not be damaged.
Did you know the Arizona Two-Step is also called the Rhythm Two-Step? These are relaxed fun classes.
Please email me if you would like to participate in classes which will be limited to 10 couples. Dancers must be members of the same household. Please wear a mask coming and going, we will be social distancing while dancing. Bring your own chairs and water, also.
Thursday, March 4, we will start our next series of Partner Pattern dance classes. Beginners start at 2:30 p.m., Intermediate classes start at 3:30 p.m. These classes will also beheld on the volleyball courts, behind DesertView. These are a fun alternative to our other Two-Step and Waltz classes. They are similar to line dancing, but you dance with your partner in a Sweetheart position. Some are easy, others more challenging, but they are all fun! Because we make dancing fun!
Monthly we have a DJ provide music for a dance that is open to all! These give us a chance to practice our steps, even review before a dance, in a relaxed, fun, social atmosphere. Check with me for dates. These will be outside on Sundays, or Mondays, when the weather permits. We are hoping that this Fall we can resume inside classes and Dances!
Grab your partner, and some friends, and come have a boot stomping good time, Western dancing!
Instructors are Jane Gromelski, with Pam and Tom Kruse.
Email me at JaneWesternDance@aol.com. Visit our website! Go to sbpartnerswesterndance.wordpress.com.