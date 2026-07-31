Activity at Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB) continues to be busy this summer with a steady need for food assistance, even with the heat, wind and rain. Our volunteers fill food boxes delivering them to our clients regardless of the weather; and clients must wait outside while their food boxes are being filled. In order to help provide some relief from the high heat, the food bank has purchased oscillating misters which have been positively received by volunteers and clients alike.

The food and financial contributions provided by the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Food Drive and SBCO Board continue to allow the TCFB to provide healthy options for our clients. While the food stored in the food bank warehouse is becoming low, the financial contributions are allowing us to purchase the products needed.

The generosity of SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, the SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch communities, and our numerous volunteers, continue to provide much needed food for our neighbors. The Tri-Community Food Bank Board cannot express how grateful we are for that support!

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The Tri-Community Food Bank is an all-volunteer organization spending zero funds on administration costs. We're located at 108 W. Redwood Drive in Mammoth and is open five days a week (Monday to Thursday and Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Our mailing address is P.O. Box 38, Mammoth, AZ 85618. To contact the TCFB, call (520) 487-2010 during business hours.

TCFB is an IRS 501(C) (3) non-profit corporation and an Arizona Qualifying Charitable Organization, Tax Credit Code #20463.