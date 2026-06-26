As an all-volunteer organization, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach needs you!

We rely on an army of 300+ volunteers to implement our programs to feed, clothe, enrich and educate local kids. Volunteers are needed for both long- and short-term commitments.

Donating your time and talent clearly helps the youngsters who receive assistance from SBCO. But did you know that you also benefit from being a volunteer? Various studies have found that volunteering:

Is good for your mind and body - feel healthier, improve your mood, increase your sense of purpose, keep mentally stimulated and reduce your stress level.

Helps you connect to others - connections make you part of a larger community and engaged in making it a better place to live.

Brings fulfillment to your life – being involved in meaningful and interesting activities can provide a relaxing, stimulating change from your day-to-day routine.

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We now are in need of volunteers for these leadership positions:

Communications Director (or Co-director if we have two volunteers to share the job). This position would begin on May 1, 2027, with the opportunity to work alongside the current Director until that date. The Director is a board position responsible for writing or enlisting others to write articles for the SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch newspapers and weekly e-blasts; reviewing copy revisions/additions on the SBCO website; scheduling event-related postings on the site; preparing the Annual Report and writing/editing emails sent to SBCO contacts about upcoming events, recent activities or volunteer opportunities. Proficiency in MS Word, PowerPoint and email is required. If you would like to know more about this volunteer opportunity, please contact Communications Director Nancy McCluskey-Moore at nancy@community-outreach.org.

Food Drive Chair (or Co-chairs if we have two volunteers to share the job) – This position involves leading and directing all processes needed to facilitate the annual spring Food Drive, including collecting monetary and food donations and arranging for transport of food to Tri-Community Food Bank in Mammoth. Responsibilities include scheduling and leading committee meetings from December through early March; securing the MountainView parking lot for donation delivery/packing; creating/reviewing communications with unit captains and outside supporters, and maintaining Food Drive supplies and arranging for their transport and storage. The Chair will work with the Communications Director to ensure the event is properly promoted to SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents. Proficiency in email, MS Word, MS Excel and PowerPoint is required. If you would like to know more about this volunteer opportunity, please contact Food Drive Co-Chair Andrea Stephens at andrea.stephens@community-outreach.org.