When planning what to take during an evacuation, start with the five Ps. Many of these items can be pre-packed in a go bag, ready to be grabbed if you receive an evacuation notice. At a minimum, keep this list in a handy place so you can refer to it in an emergency.

People and Pets and supplies. Make sure you have adequate supplies for your pets, including carriers, leashes, food and water and any pet medication. Think about food and water for people, too, including one gallon of water per person per day and food that doesn’t require cooking or refrigeration.

Prescriptions with dosages, over-the-counter medicines, medical equipment, glasses, contact lenses and hearing aids, batteries and power cords, face coverings, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes. Pack copies of prescriptions, medical insurance cards and contact information for your prescription provider.

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Papers including important documents (hard copies and/or electronic copies saved on external hard drives or thumb drives), insurance papers, contact list and a household inventory.

Personal Needs including clothing, water, food, cash, IDs, credit cards, first aid kits, phones, laptops and chargers. Items for people with access and/or functional needs, including walkers, canes and other assistive devices, travel toiletries and other essentials.

Priceless items including photos, irreplaceable mementos and other valuables.