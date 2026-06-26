This past spring, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) awarded a $2,130 enrichment grant to the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) club of Globe High School. The grant allowed three students to participate in the FBLA State Competition under the Broadcast Journalism category. This event, which gathered competitors from 55 schools across the state, showcased students’ skills in news reporting, production and presentation.

The preliminary round was conducted on April 7, 2026 and all participating schools presented their outputs. Following evaluation, the organizers announced the top 15 finalists and the Globe team advanced to the final round by placing among the top performing schools in the competition.

According to Jaime Ramos, the FBLA advisor at Globe High School, “Ranking 15 out of 55, our team demonstrated strong skills in broadcast journalism, including scriptwriting, reporting and video production. The students competed at a high level against diverse and competitive teams statewide and represented the school with professionalism, teamwork and confidence.”

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The FBLA students who competed were evaluated in these categories:

Communication skills - able to deliver their news segments with confidence and clarity.

Technical skills – application of video production and editing techniques in their final output.

Critical thinking – able to organize and present accurate, well-researched information.

Time management – completion of competition tasks withing the given time frame.

Collaboration – exhibition of strong teamwork with 100% active participation in planning, production and presentation tasks.

SBCO annually awards grants to communities, public schools, student groups, public libraries and pre-K programs in rural, largely low-income former mining communities within the Copper Corridor, an area stretching from Catalina north to Globe, Arizona. To date, SBCO has awarded over $1 million in grants to help enrich the lives of local youngsters.