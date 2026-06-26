Catalina Mountain Elks held a month-long food drive in May. We collected dried pasta for our local food bank, Impact of Southern Arizona. We delivered 175 pounds of pasta to help stock up the pantry's shelves.
Catalina Mountain Elks held a month-long food drive in May. We collected dried pasta for our local food bank, Impact of Southern Arizona. We delivered 175 pounds of pasta to help stock up the pantry's shelves.
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