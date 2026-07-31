On Sunday, September 6, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) will have a new online presence—and a new URL. Site visitors will no longer need to type in community-outreach.org. Instead, our site can be reached at sbco.org.

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If you have the SBCO website bookmarked as community-outreach.org, get ready to change it to the new sbco.org URL on Sunday, September 6. The old URL will still work for some time, but being prepared will ensure you won’t miss information about any of our upcoming events and the impact our programs are having on local youngsters.