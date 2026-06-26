Our sincere thanks to members of our congregation opening their homes during the summer to celebrate Shabbat.

Friday, June 19 Shabbat serviceswill be sponsored by Leslie Klipper Stewart. Sue and Herb Cohn will lead the service.

Friday, July 17 Shabbat serviceswill be sponsored and led by Judi Friedman and Jerry Lankin.

For location and directions, email Esta Goldstein at jsda38@icloud.com.

Friday, August 28 Shabbatservices will be held at the Parish Hall of the Santa Catalina Catholic Church. Rabbi Price and Susan Kravitz will lead the service.

All services begin at 7 p.m.

Congregation B’nai Midbar provides individuals of ALL backgrounds the opportunity to celebrate, practice and learn from Jewish culture and religion in a welcoming and socially fulfilling environment. Please join us!

Our Havdalah Service combined with a Meet and Greet on Saturday, September 5 is sponsored by Joy and Bill Erickson. Havdalah is a beautiful ceremony closing Shabbat and preparing us for a new week. Email Joy at info@cbm18@gmail.com if you would like to help with this event. Reservations will be required. Please let Joy know if you would like to receive an invitation.

Dates to Remember

Summer Services

Email jsda38@icloud.com for time and locations.

Friday, June 19

Friday, July 17

Saturday, August 29

High Holy Days

Erev Rosh Hashanah – Friday, September 11

Rosh Hashanah - Saturday, September 12

Kol Nidre (Erev Yom Kippur) – Sunday, September 20

Yom Kippur and Break the Fast – Monday, September 21

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Shabbat Services Year 5787

Friday, October 16

Friday, November 20

Friday, December 18

Annual Meeting

Friday, December 11

Oneg Celebrations

An Oneg is a mitzvah (good deed) to celebrate and sponsor a special occasion, memory, an honor or just because.

Our sponsors for October are Mike and Gerri Koen, celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary. In November, Leslie Klipper Stewart will be celebrating her 70th Birthday with an Oneg for all. December is sponsored anonymously. Come and see who it is! If you have a celebratory or memorial event, please consider sponsoring an Oneg. You can always share the Oneg honors with another.

Celebratory Events

Havdalah Service – Saturday, September 5

Chanukah – Saturday, December 5 to Saturday, December 12

Please remember, the publication of our newsletter ‘Jewish Links’ is now in the very capable hands of Leslie Stewart. Leslie is a new board member. She is a consummate professional and communications professor. We know she will lead the way, keeping us up to date and then some. Thank you, Leslie, for stepping up and helping us grow! Email your ideas, ways to assist, articles of interest, etc. to Leslie at lesliekstewart21@gmail.com.

And There’s More!

Susan Kravitz is the founder of Comedy Klatch in SaddleBrooke. She is also known as ‘Sonoran Sue,” a comedic writer for the SBInsider.org. Plus, Susan is an ILR instructor. And now, Susan has contributed her talents to ‘The Jewish Links.’ The monthly column is called “Mining Jewish Humor.” Take a few moments and enjoy Susan’s uplifting, funny and sometimes satirical take on the world. Thank you, Susan, for giving us a smile and a happiness pause. To access The Jewish Links, please visit our website at bnaimidbar.com for additional information and to receive our e-newsletter.