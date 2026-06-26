For many years, first grade students at Ray Elementary School in Kearny receive a handmade bookcase and at least two books at the end of the school year. Annually, each child receives an additional two books (through the third grade) to store in their bookcase. This program was started by the Rotary Club of Kearny to encourage young students to read, since many come from homes where there are no books. For many years, the club helped to finance and construct the bookcases.

When the Rotary Club stopped helping to finance and construct the bookcases, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) began providing an annual grant to buy the books and the materials for the bookcases. At first, Kearny-area woodworking/shop class students built the bookcases. Then prisoners in Florence were paid to build them. Finally, SaddleBrooke Ranch residents who enjoy woodworking volunteered their talent and time to build the bookcases. This is the sixth consecutive year that Ranchers have built bookcases for these elementary school students.

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This year 20 sturdy, beautifully built bookcases were delivered to the school in Kearny. SBCO and the first graders of Ray Elementary School are grateful to the residents of SaddleBrooke Ranch who so generously contributed their skills and resources to support this program: Dan Carter, Ken De Leo, John Gordon, Jeff Hansen, Russ Hardy, Jim Lindley, Dale Lythjohan, Tony Manza, Mark Prose, Sam Rossi and Barry Milner, head builder.

The students in Kearny value the bookcases and books they receive as first graders. High school students often report that they are still using their bookcases, adding to their book collection over the course of their education.