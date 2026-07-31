Gathering, Sharing and Caring

We extend heartfelt thanks to the members of our congregation who opened their homes this summer to celebrate Shabbat. These intimate gatherings allow us to come together as a Jewish community while enjoying the warmth of each other’s homes, greeting old and new friends, sharing ideas and discovering trusted local resources.

More importantly, sharing the beauty of our traditions and reflecting in a private setting creates a unique spiritual closeness. Discussing the Torah portion that is read and sharing insights deepens our connection. You are welcome to join us for the simplicity, care, and humanity of our congregation.

Annual Meet and Greet with Havdalah service – September 5

Joy and Bill Erickson will again host this special community event for members and guests of Congregation B'nai Midbar. Please join us for our annual Meet and Greet event combined with a short but joyful end of the Shabbat Havdalah sunset service. Reservations can be made at bnaimidbar.com. For additional information, email Joy at info@cbm18@gmail.com.

Summer Shabbat Services

For locations, send an email to Esta Goldstein at jsda38@icloud.com.

Friday, August 28 – Parish Hall, Santa Catalina Catholic Church. Led by Rabbi Price and Susan Kravitz. All services begin at 7 p.m.

Welcome to Jewish Links

We welcome Susan Kravitz, founder of Comedy Klatch and known as “Sonoran Sue.” To our Jewish Links e-news publication. Mining Jewish Humor, offers uplifting and satirical reflections.

Stay Connected

Subscribe to Jewish Links for additional information, visit our website at bnaimidbar.com. Leslie Stewart is our publisher and can be reached at lesliekstewart21@gmail.com.

High Holy Days

Erev Rosh Hashanah – Friday, September 11

Rosh Hashanah – Saturday, September 12

Kol Nidre – Sunday, September 20

Yom Kippur & Break the Fast – Monday, September 21

Shabbat Services – 5787

Friday, October 16

Friday, November 20

Friday, December 18

Annual Meeting

Friday, December 11

Oneg Celebrations

An Oneg is a mitzvah—an opportunity to honor a special occasion or memory.

October: Mike and Gerri Koen celebrate their 64th anniversary.

Mike and Gerri Koen celebrate their 64th anniversary. November: Leslie Klipper Stewart celebrates her 70th birthday.

Leslie Klipper Stewart celebrates her 70th birthday. December: Sponsored anonymously.

If you have a celebratory or memorial event, consider sponsoring an Oneg.

Celebratory Events

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Havdalah Service – September 5

Chanukah – December 5–12

A Personal Note

I joyfully celebrate my first date with my husband, Nate, on Sunday, July 12—39 years since our blind date at Fenton’s Ice Cream Parlor in Oakland. He had me at ice cream. Thank you, Nate, for walking this world with me.

From Our President, Joy Erickson

A beloved congregant and community leader, Esta Goldstein, is preparing to move back east after 30 years in Tucson. Her contributions to both the Jewish and broader Tucson communities are immeasurable. Intelligent, compassionate, and dedicated, Esta helped form Congregation B’nai Midbar and remains a treasured mentor.

Her guiding lesson— “Stay calm, do what’s right and listen to your heart”—continues to inspire. We hope to honor her before her departure. Her move creates an opening on our Board of Directors, and we encourage anyone interested in serving or joining a committee to reach out.

A Special Request – We Need You!

Our board is dedicated but needs additional support. We are seeking:

A numbers person (CPA/accountant)

(CPA/accountant) Development experience

Organizational/administrative support

If you enjoy teamwork and meaningful involvement, email Joy Erickson at infocbm18@gmail.com.

Nominating Committee

Email Bonnie Lasky at bglasky@att.net if you are interested in board service or project involvement.

High Holy Days Volunteers

To read passages or assist on the Bimah, email Leslie Weiss at lesweiss47@yahoo.com.

Honey Cake Bakers Needed

We need eight bakers to make ten one‑pound honey cakes each. Email Melanie Einbund at meinbund@sbcglobal.net.

Remembering and Honoring

Visit the National Jewish Memorial Wall at njmw.org/ijss or mjmw.org/ijss or nationaljewishmemorialwall.com/ijss. For help, contact Joel Wyner or Jeff Syden. Submit names for the 2026 Book of Remembrance to Bonnie Lasky.

Jewish Participants in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Matt Turner (USA) – Jewish goalkeeper, playing his second World Cup. Jewish broadcasters include Andrés Cantor, José Pékerman, Benny Feilhaber, Nico Cantor and Roger Bennett.

Stay Connected

Subscribe to Jewish Links or visit bnaimidbar.com. Contact Leslie Stewart with articles or mitzvahs. Stay cool, stay hydrated and stay connected with our warm and welcoming community.