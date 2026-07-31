A post-high school education provides many benefits, the most obvious one being the opportunity to obtain the training required to pursue a desired career. But just as important is the chance to broaden one’s perspective and discover a career path that fits one’s skills and interests. Such was the case for Brooklyn (Brook) Colby, a 2023 graduate of Iron Ridge High School and the recipient of a four-year SaddleBroooke Community Outreach (SBCO) college scholarship.

When Brook applied for a scholarship in 2023, she thought she wanted to become a teacher. She recalled how she had asked her third-grade teacher, Mr. Birrell, what he liked most about being a teacher. He replied that he liked how hopeful kids were. After that, Brook decided she too wanted to teach, to try and understand the “hopefulness” Mr. Birrell had spoken about.

By the time she reached high school, Brook said, “I could see what Mr. Birrell was talking about. I understand the hope children hold. The passion they wield at such a young age. It’s important to nurture something so valuable.” To ensure that teaching was the right career path for her, Brook volunteered at St. Andrew Preschool and Kindergarten. “After the first day, I was sold. The children loved learning and trying new things, and of course, being silly.”

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But once she started her studies at the University of Arizona, Brook began to see there were other career opportunities she could pursue that would make a difference in other people’s lives. She is now a student in dietetics going into the final year of her undergraduate degree. And one thing has not changed during the past three years—Brook is very proud to be an SBCO scholarship recipient.

Brook says, “I’m extremely blessed to have SBCO by my side, believing in me through the late-night study sessions and early morning commutes. This scholarship has given me the opportunity to pursue my dreams of promoting healthy living while serving my community through outreach. It allowed me the time to volunteer for a non-profit organization known as The Tucson Family Food Project, guide educational field trips at the Tucson Village Farm and participate in a pre-professional integrative health club, Upsilon Theta Sigma. I have SBCO to thank for the chance to grow personally and professionally during this season, helping me create a lasting impact!”

Each year, SBCO grants two- and four-year scholarships to graduating high school students in our service area—from Catalina north to Globe. Our goal is to provide students with the educational opportunities to help break the cycle of generational poverty. In some cases, students who complete their undergraduate degrees are given one-time grants to pursue graduate degrees.