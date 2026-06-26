A simple ride can make a meaningful difference.

Senior Village at SaddleBrooke is inviting volunteers to take part in a flexible, once-a-month opportunity that helps neighbors stay connected and engaged. For those who enjoy a short drive within the community and the satisfaction of helping others, this is an easy and rewarding way to give back.

Loneliness among older adults is a growing concern across the country—and SaddleBrooke is no exception. National research shows that approximately one in three adults ages 50 to 80 report feeling lonely at least some of the time. Nearly one-third also say they feel socially isolated. Other studies suggest the numbers may be even higher, particularly among those who are widowed or divorced.

Opportunities for connection matter. That’s where you come in.

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Each month, Senior Village hosts a free Music Matinee for the community—an enjoyable and welcoming event that brings residents together. Volunteers are needed to provide transportation for neighbors who may no longer drive or prefer not to attend alone. By offering a ride to one or two individuals, you help ensure that more residents can experience the joy of music and the comfort of community.

The commitment is minimal, but the impact is real. A friendly face, a brief conversation and a shared experience can go a long way in easing isolation and building connections.

If you’re interested in volunteering, please call (520) 314-1042 and select the volunteer option. Volunteer Coordinator Mary Toth will return your call and help you get started.

Sometimes, the smallest gestures—like a short drive—can have the greatest impact.