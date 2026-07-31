Ready, Set, Go! is a nationwide program adopted by the 15 Arizona sheriffs that educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened.

The three steps encourage Arizonans to get READY by preparing now for what threatens their community, be SET by maintaining awareness of significant danger and to GO, evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening.

While SaddleBrooke is a safe community, staying aware of hazards is important. Learn how you can prepare your family and home before an emergency. Taking action now can help you evacuate quickly before the threat reaches your doorstep.

Here’s a quick overview of what to do:

READY – Prepare Now

Prepare for the hazards that can threaten your home in SaddleBrooke.

Register with the Pinal County Emergency System emergency notification system online at pinal.gov/1335/PENS.

Connect with Pinal County Emergency Management/Sheriff’s Office on social media.

Take steps now to prepare for seasonal threats, including wildfire and flooding

Make a family communication plan that includes family phone numbers, out-of-town contacts and family meeting locations.

Assemble an emergency supplies kit (Go Kit). Start with the five P’s; people and pet supplies, prescriptions, papers, personal needs and priceless items.

Check with your neighbors, family and friends to ensure they are READY.

Keep up to date on local news, weather watches and warnings.

Keep gas in your car.

SET – Be Alert

When the PENS system and local media broadcast a SET alert for our community, they are advising of significant danger in or near SaddleBrooke. You may also receive an email from one or both of our HOAs, if you’ve signed up for emails from them.

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Consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family/ friends outside the affected area.

Grab your emergency supplies kit and load the car.

Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment and supplies for pets.

Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety officials.

Fill your gas tank

Check in with your close friends and those who might need assistance.

Check your patio and home exterior for items to bring inside your garage.

This might be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Be SET to GO.

GO! – Evacuate

The GO notice advises that danger in our community is is current and life-threatening.

Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area.

If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand emergency services may not be able to assist you further.

Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas.

We have limited evacuation routes out of SaddleBrooke:

SaddleBrooke Boulevard to Oracle Road and then either north or south.

Clubhouse Drive to Edwin Road, west to Oracle Road, then either north or south.

Acacia Hills Drive to Lago del Oro Parkway south to Golder Ranch Road and west to Oracle Road, then either north or south.

Follow Patrol and law enforcement directions for evacuation routes. Because we have limited options, delaying an evacuation may increase your risk of harm. Being prepared for emergencies is part of being Firewise.

Learn more online at ein.az.gov.