5787 is a leap year in the Hebrew calendar, meaning we have an extra month. Adar I, will be added before Adar II. This shifts holiday dates around a bit, making some like Purim and Passover, later in the year.

Shanah Tovah (Happy New Year)

We enter Rosh Hashanah and the High Holy Days during this season of reflection, renewal and hope. We are invited to pause, to honestly look inward and look outward with compassion.

Congregation B’nai Midbar is grateful to share this journey with you. We welcome you to join us.

Services will be conducted by Rabbi Daniel Price, a noteworthy and liturgical master. Assisted by Eliyanah Powers, whose voice and spirit of prayer are mesmerizing. Rouzbeh Tebyanian is our talented music director. Once again, we are fortunate to have Aidan Kram, violinist, perform Kol Nidre on Yom Kippur eve.

For information regarding High Holy Day services and events, email Joy Erickson at infocbm18@gmail.com.

Did You Miss Your Chance?

During the High Holy Day services, we ask Congregants and Guests to read passages either in English or Hebrew. Help on the Bimah (pulpit) and assisting with the Torah is always welcome. Email Leslie Weiss (lesweiss47@yahoo.com) who is coordinating all of this. It’s a Mitzvah!

Many attended our Summer Shabbat services. Our sincere thanks to members of our congregation opening their homes during the summer to celebrate Shabbat.

Meet and Greet and Havdalah

Joy and Bill Erickson have once again offered to celebrate this special event! A service that concludes Shabbat and welcomes the new week is pleasurable and relaxing. Email Joy at info@cbm18@gmail.com to join us or help with this event. Reservations are required.

Dates to Remember

High Holy Days

Erev Rosh Hashanah – Friday, September 11

Rosh Hashanah – Saturday, September 12

Tashlich – Saturday, September 12

Kol Nidre (Erev Yom Kippur) – Friday, September 20

Yom Kippur and Break the Fast – Monday, September 21

Shabbat Services Year 5787

Friday, October 16

Friday, November 20

Friday, December 18

Celebratory Events

Havdalah Service – Saturday, September 5

Chanukah – Saturday, December 5 to Saturday, December 12

Annual Meeting

Friday, December 11

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Oneg Celebrations

An Oneg is a mitzvah (good deed) to celebrate and sponsor a special occasion, memory, an honor or just because. Our sponsors include… October, Mike and Gerri Koen, celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary. November… Leslie Klipper Stewart celebrating her 70th Birthday. December is sponsored by the Congregation, welcoming new members. If you have a celebratory or memorial event, please consider sponsoring an Oneg. You can always share the Oneg honors with another.

Have You Been Reading the Jewish Links?

Susan Kravitz is the multi-talented founder of Comedy Klatch in SaddleBrooke and a comedic writer for the sbinsider.org. Now, Susan is contributing a monthly column called “Mining Jewish Humor” to the Jewish Links. A humoristic look adding to the day is to enjoy Susan’s uplifting, funny and sometimes satirical take on the world. A happiness pause that lifts everyone’s spirits!”

Volunteers! – We need you!

Our Break the Fast is rumored to be among the best. Volunteers are welcome to help with setup, and/or prepare traditional delights and desserts. Judi Friedman, Mensh Coordinator will welcome your help at judi95476@gmail.com

We need assistance! A “numbers” person to count the ways. A CPA, accountant or financial guru is needed to offer their expertise and assist our Treasurer and Finance person to review,work with our numbers, gather information and assist with the reporting of our financial wellbeing.

And more

The board has laid out an agenda of maintaining and growing our congregation. Should you have interest in helping either as a board member or with a project, email Joy Erickson at infocbm18@gmail.com.

Seeking

Development experience is being sought to help us manage current programming and growth. Experience with educational programming, working with the board and clergy is desired. Organizational and administrative positioning is always desired.

As Our Congregation Develops

Bonnie Lasky is the chair of our Nominating Committee. B’nai Midbar has seen positive growth over the past three years. We began at SaddleBrooke and ventured out to the Tucson Northwest community. We have answered a need and desire for several people. Many look for a place of worship where they can practice their faith, customs and traditions. To grow, thrive and continue on the path of inclusion with the opportunity to celebrate, practice and learn from Jewish culture and religion in a welcoming and socially fulfilling environment we need you, our congregants to help us. If you are inclined, have questions and/or interest in projects or board positions, email Bonnie at bglasky@att.net. It would be wonderful to have you!

Book of Remembrance

If you haven’t already and wish to include the names of your loved ones for the 2026 High Holy Days Book of Remembrance, email Bonnie Lasky at bglasky@att.net to submit names and/or information. Your loved ones’ names are listed in the book but also remembered during the Yom Kippur Yitzkor service and throughout the year.

Keep Informed!

Jewish Links, our E-Bulletin and our website bnaimidbar.com keeps you in the know. Please subscribe to Jewish Links and/or log onto the website for more information. Email Leslie Stewart at lesliekstewart21@gmail.com with articles of interest, chatter and just good stuff.

We at Congregation B’nai Midbar provide individuals of all backgrounds the opportunity to celebrate, practice and learn from Jewish culture and religion in a welcoming and socially fulfilling environment. For information and to learn about our community, email Joy Erickson at infocbm18@gmail.com.

Congregation B’nai Midbar wishes for all that this season bring sweetness, strength and connection