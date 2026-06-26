Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge #2815 recently hosted its annual Youth Award Luncheon in celebration of Elks National Youth Week, honoring outstanding local youth for their achievements in academics, leadership, community involvement, Americanism, Hoop Shoot, Soccer Shoot, scholarships and Drug Awareness programs. Families, Lodge members and community supporters gathered to recognize the accomplishments of these inspiring young individuals and celebrate the importance of encouraging future leaders.

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Guest speaker Christopher Chavez, Regional Manager of Community Programs at HOPE Inc., shared an uplifting message about the importance of family, positive influences and surrounding ourselves with people who help us grow and succeed. The event reflected the Elks’ ongoing commitment to supporting youth, strengthening families and serving the community with care and compassion.